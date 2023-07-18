BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
Pakistan

BISP secy holds E-Katchehri with beneficiaries to resolve complaints

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad held an E-Katchehri on Monday to engage with programme’s beneficiaries and resolve their complaints.

During the E-Katchehri, majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme’s commitment to efficient service delivery, stated a press release.

For the remaining grievances, the secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within a maximum timeframe of three hours, it added.

The secretary BISP also held a follow-up meeting after three hours to verify resolution of remaining complaints, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by all the provincial director generals who briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.

BISP is currently disbursing fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the last financial year 2022-23.

So far, more than 69 billion rupees have been disbursed among over 7.7 million beneficiary women.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, nine million registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs 9,000 per family.

BISP has already released over Rs 81 billion to its partner banks for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

