KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 17, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
370,941,450 226,471,667 7,684,519,954 4,674,094,526
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 659,231,994 (491,186,661) 168,045,333
Local Individuals 6,151,356,093 (5,874,546,117) 276,809,976
Local Corporates 2,521,694,759 (2,966,550,068) (444,855,309)
===============================================================================
