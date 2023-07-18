KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,042.61 High: 45,283.3 Low: 45,013.98 Net Change: 25.37 Volume (000): 148,647 Value (000): 5,080,918 Makt Cap (000) 1,605,250,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,540.04 NET CH (-) 57.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,962.49 NET CH (-) 30.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,612.43 NET CH (+) 30.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,421.96 NET CH (-) 26.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,083.22 NET CH (-) 0.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.93 NET CH (-) 35.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-July-2023 ====================================

