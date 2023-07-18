Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 17, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,042.61
High: 45,283.3
Low: 45,013.98
Net Change: 25.37
Volume (000): 148,647
Value (000): 5,080,918
Makt Cap (000) 1,605,250,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,540.04
NET CH (-) 57.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,962.49
NET CH (-) 30.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,612.43
NET CH (+) 30.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,421.96
NET CH (-) 26.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,083.22
NET CH (-) 0.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.93
NET CH (-) 35.75
------------------------------------
As on: 17-July-2023
====================================
