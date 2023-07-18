BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 17, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 17, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,042.61
High:                       45,283.3
Low:                       45,013.98
Net Change:                    25.37
Volume (000):                148,647
Value (000):               5,080,918
Makt Cap (000)         1,605,250,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,540.04
NET CH                     (-) 57.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,962.49
NET CH                     (-) 30.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,612.43
NET CH                     (+) 30.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,421.96
NET CH                     (-) 26.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,083.22
NET CH                      (-) 0.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,965.93
NET CH                     (-) 35.75
------------------------------------
As on:                  17-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

