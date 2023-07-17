BAFL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.52%)
BIPL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
DFML 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.53%)
DGKC 55.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2%)
FABL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.51%)
HBL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
PRL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.62 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.53%)
UNITY 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 4,528 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,839 Increased By 18.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By 22.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,986 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices edge lower as dollar uptick dampens appeal

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 12:40pm

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as a steady dollar make bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, although investors largely bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve hitting the brakes soon on its rate-hike trajectory.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $1,952.35 per ounce by 0658 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% to $1,956.20.

The dollar edges up from its April 2022 lows, as traders waited on economic data and policy decisions before selling it down any further.

Gold poised for best week in 3 months

“Gold’s post-CPI rally has paused for breath, and that leaves the potential for a technically-driven retracement to the $1,940–$1,950 region,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Last week’s U.S. data hinted at a disinflationary trend as consumer prices grew at their slowest pace in more than two years.

“If peak cycles are close, it is another supportive feature for gold, alongside central bank buying,” Simpson added.

Hikes are expected from the Fed and European Central Bank next week, and markets see the U.S. central bank likely stop before cuts next year, while in Europe another hike is expected.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Only a break above $1,961 could confirm a continuation of the uptrend towards the range of $1,971 to $1,977, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Top gold consumer China’s economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter.

In the wider market, prices of base metals fell despite support from the recent weakness in the dollar as tepid economic data fanned demand concerns.

With hopes of stimulus measures in July or August, riskier assets such as base metals and equities would be bought more, which could dent gold’s demand, said Vandana Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC Global Securities.

“Otherwise, we are expecting a range-movement in gold with a bias to the upside.”

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.76 per ounce, platinum was down 0.6% to $965.39 while palladium dipped 0.8% to $1,261.47.

Gold gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices edge lower as dollar uptick dampens appeal

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

POL products: Rupee slide arrest has helped govt cut prices: PM

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves extension of time

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Pakistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 312 after De Silva ton

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Read more stories