Futures spread down 480bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 480bps to 14.43 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 43.6 percent to 112.10 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 78.06 million shares.

The average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 11.1 percent to Rs 4.20 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.78 billion.

