BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread down 480bps

Recorder Review Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 480bps to 14.43 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 43.6 percent to 112.10 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 78.06 million shares.

The average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 11.1 percent to Rs 4.20 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.78 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread down 480bps

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories