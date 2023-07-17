BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BlackRock beats profit estimates on robust inflows

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

NEW YORK: BlackRock Inc on Friday beat second-quarter profit estimates, as investors continued to pour money into its various funds on the back of a rally in markets after a bruising start to the year.

Markets have staged a comeback so far this year, braving the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and a banking crisis that have raised risks of an economic downturn later in 2023.

New York-based BlackRock ended the second quarter with $9.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), up from $8.5 trillion a year earlier and $9.1 trillion in the first quarter.

Net inflows for the quarter were $80 billion, down from $89.6 billion a year ago.

Revenue fell 1.4% to $4.4 billion from a year earlier, driven by the impact of market movements over the past 12 months on average AUM, BlackRock said.

“Revenue growth was tepid and could remain pressured in the near-term until there is more clarity on the path of inflation and economic growth,” said Kyle Sanders, senior equity research analyst at Edward Jones.

In June, during its investors day, BlackRock said it saw 5% organic growth in base fee revenues between 2023 and 2027, and gains in market share.

The world’s largest asset manager, which makes most of its money from fees charged for investment advisory and administration services, saw a 25% rise in its second-quarter adjusted profit, helped by gains in its private equity investments.

The company’s adjusted profit of $9.28 per share leapfrogged analysts’ estimates of $8.46, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and chief executive officer, said existing clients were bringing more business to BlackRock, which should boost growth. “Clients are consolidating their portfolios with fewer agile asset managers,” he said.

Fink also said the firm expected investors to migrate portfolios to fixed income assets, following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. “80% of all fixed income is now yielding over 4%. This is a remarkable shift in history. We’re calling this a once in a generation opportunity.”

On the expense side, Chief Financial Officer Martin Small told analysts that it was likely to end 2023 with mid to high single digit growth, as the company continues to invest in its business. The headcount should remain broadly flat.

The company last month laid off employees, impacting less than 1% of its total workforce due to budget reallocations to support critical priorities.

BlackRock US Federal Reserve Kyle Sanders Martin Small

Comments

1000 characters

BlackRock beats profit estimates on robust inflows

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories