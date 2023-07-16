PLPA Act: MoC convenes crucial meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has convened an inter-ministerial meeting next week to finalise draft Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) Act.

Clarifying a story that appeared in Business Recorder on July 15, 2023, titled “Pakistan Land Port Authority, final approval blocked by Minister”, the Commerce minister in a statement termed the story misleading and inaccurate.

The Commerce Ministry, in its clarification stated that in fact, Minister Naveed Qamar made efforts to ensure that establishment of PLPA, an initiative of Ministry of Commerce approved by the Cabinet in 2012-15 Strategic Trade Policy Framework, is expedited.

Improvements in the business processes at the Border Crossing Points (BCPs), where there are a number of government agencies present and function as per their mandate, is fundamental to facilitate and improve Pakistan’s regional connectivity, a function which is mandated to the MoC, according to the Rules of Business and also as per best international practices.

In the last steering committee meeting held after the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, alluded to in the mentioned story, it was agreed that the Ministry of Commerce would spearhead the process of the enactment of PLPA’s Law, being the custodian of the Authority.

Furthermore, a final meeting of the concerned ministries including Ministries of Interior, Communication, Planning & Development, Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to approve the draft Act of the Authority before its placed before CCLC, is scheduled to take place next week.

The ministry has further clarified that when the reporter contacted for comments, the Commerce minister rightfully stated that he could not disclose the proceedings of a Cabinet meeting, as he is bound by oath not to do so. He advised the publication to use alternative sources for their story.

BR adds: the minister did not give his version on the justification saying “I cannot comment on proceedings of a cabinet meeting which we are under oath not to disclose.”

However, official documents revealed that during discussion, the Minister for Commerce pointed out that his Division was a key stakeholder but was not consulted. The members suggested that the requisite, in principle, approval be granted, subject to concurrence by the Commerce Division.

BR sources claimed that the Cabinet withheld final approval of proposal after the Commerce minister raised the issue that his ministry was not consulted. BR stands by the story.

