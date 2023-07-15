BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2023 10:20pm

BRUSSELS: The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from "violence and harsh rhetoric" on Saturday at the latest round of talks in a tortuouspeace process in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role.

EU Council President Charles Michel hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a small mountainous enclave that is part of Azerbaijan but populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan set for first meeting since October

Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security. Azberbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand in an interview with Reuters in June, saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan's affairs.

"Real progress depends on the next steps that will need to be taken in the near future. As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide the proper environment for peace and normalisation talks," Michel said.

He told reporters: "The population on the ground needs reassurances, first and foremost regarding their rights and security."

Michel said he also expressed the EU's encouragement for Azerbaijan to talk directly to the Karabakh Armenians in order to develop confidence between the parties.

It was not clear how Aliyev reacted, as he and Pashinyan left without briefing reporters. The de facto leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh claims to be independent but is not recognised by any country.

Besides the EU, the United States has also been pushing the sides to reach a peace deal. Russia, the traditional power broker in the region, has been distracted by the war in Ukraine and risks seeing its influence diminished.

Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organise a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers. This could be followed up with a Moscow summit to sign a peace treaty, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said an integral part of this pact should be "reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh" and implementation of earlier agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

EU Russia Armenia Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan Ilham Aliyev

Comments

1000 characters

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

PM Shehbaz says govt has tried to normalise ties with US

Brokerage house AHL expects KSE-100 to provide upside of 24% in FY24

Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour: Khawaja Asif

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

Elon Musk says Twitter’s cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops

Australia upbeat on global tax talks at G20 in India

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

Read more stories