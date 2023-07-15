BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2023 05:07pm

LONDON: World number one Carlos Alcaraz is convinced he can defeat Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s blockbuster Wimbledon final, insisting there’s “no time to be afraid”.

Alcaraz, 20, became the youngest man to make the Wimbledon final since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2006 as he swept aside Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the other semi-final to reach his ninth Wimbledon title match, moving to the brink of a record-equalling eighth crown at the tournament and 24th career major.

The win over the Italian eighth seed gave the Serb his 34th successive match victory at the tournament and maintained his record of never losing on Centre Court since 2013.

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals in June, with the youngster admitting the body cramps that crippled him were caused by the stress and tension of facing the Serb.

“I will believe I can beat him here,” said Alcaraz, who is looking to add a first Wimbledon title to his US Open victory last year.

“Everyone knows the legend he is. He is going to be really difficult. I will fight. I will believe in myself.

“I saw that he is unbeaten here on Centre Court since 2013 so it’s going to be challenging but I am ready for this.”

Sunday will see Djokovic play in a record 35th Grand Slam final, while Alcaraz will be in just his second.

“It will be special playing against Novak. There’s no time to be afraid, no time to be tired,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.

Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was at number two in the rankings.

On Friday, serve dominated the opener until Alcaraz converted a break point for a 5-3 lead which he backed-up with a love service game.

Medvedev had his only break point snuffed out in the second game of the second set and US Open champion Alcaraz pounced again in the third on his way to a convincing lead.

Alcaraz was a break to the good for a 2-0 lead in the third set before four further successive breaks gave the finale a sloppy appearance.

The Spaniard, however, steadied himself, moving into his first Wimbledon final with a spectacular running forehand, his 27th winner of the match.

“It’s really difficult to close the match, you have to be really focused against Daniil, he fought to the last moment,” said Alcaraz.

“He is an amazing fighter, runner, player. I had to show my best in the tough moments and play aggressive. I had to be myself and that was the key to close that match.”

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

1000 characters

‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

Australia upbeat on global tax talks at G20 in India

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

Read more stories