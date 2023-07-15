BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TCP directed to immediately start purchasing cotton

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo reiterated on Friday that the federal government has issued directives to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to immediately start purchasing cotton to ensure a price of Rs 8500 per maund to the growers.

He was speaking at a divisional review meeting at Multan which was also attended by the Secretary of Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and other high-ups.

During a briefing, the Secretary was informed that the department had confiscated fake pesticides worth Rs 137.5 million in the Multan division since January 01, 2023.

While legal action is also being taken against those involved in this heinous crime. Secretary of Agriculture directed to accelerate of the campaign against fake pesticides and registering cases against those involved in this business under the MPO act.

The meeting was also informed that 28 ginning factories were working in the Multan division and picking of early sown cotton is underway. The Secretary directed all the ginning factories to make a daily report of the arrival of cotton in their factories, stock position and quality of the crop.

DG Agriculture (Pest Warning) Punjab Rana Faqeer Ahmad said that the overall health of the cotton crop in Multan Division was good but an attack of white fly had been witnessed in Khanewal, Mian Channu and Vehari while Thrips attack had been observed in Lodhran. However, this attack was still below the economic threshold, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Cotton Federal Government TCP cotton crop cotton production Trading Corporation of Pakistan Iftikhar Ali Sahoo ginning factories

Comments

1000 characters

TCP directed to immediately start purchasing cotton

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories