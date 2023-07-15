BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Visa process for Afghans: Corruption has raised eyebrows from NA panel

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday once again raised serious concerns over the lack of transparency and alleged corruption in the visa process for Afghan nationals, saying it is a serious issue which needs to be addressed on a priority basis.

In its last meeting, the committee had asked the ministries for interior and foreign affairs and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit reports on the loopholes in the issuance of visas to Afghan nationals.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, which met here with Mohsin Dawar in the chair, expressed annoyance after no report was submitted by either the ministry or the FIA.

Dawar said that fragmentation of the mandate in visa issuance and non-presentation of the reports to a parliamentary panel is tantamount to hiding corrupt practices in the visa process for Afghanis.

The committee once again directed the concerned agencies to furnish the aforesaid reports within two days, saying any further delay in this regard would force him to take strict action against concerned ministries and the FIA.

The concerned ministries maintained that visa approval was subject to clearance from the security agencies and assured that a report in this regard would be furnished to the committee at the earliest.

About the recent visit of a parliamentary delegation to China, the committee directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to seek an explanation from Pakistan’s ambassador to China for not facilitating the delegates during their stay in China.

The members said that the delegation held important meetings with Chinese officials and businessmen in the absence of any support or facilitation from the Pakistan embassy officials.

The members of the committee desired that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may brief the committee on Greece migrant boat disaster and the efforts undertaken for Pakistani citizens onboard.

The committee also sought a report from the Interior Ministry on human smuggling and institutional efforts and initiatives undertaken to curb the menace.

The committee also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to present a complete report on online attestation of power of attorney instead of physically appearing in the embassy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

