Sana says PML-N to field candidates across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Announcing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will field its candidates in all constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in Punjab, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the party would come up to the expectations of the people and put the country back on the path of progress.

“The PML-N is starting its electoral activities, and for this purpose, an organizational meeting of the PML-N Punjab has been called in which we would finalize the strategy to take forward the election drive in Punjab with full force.”

While addressing a news conference on Friday, Rana said the PML-N has taken it as a challenge to ensure that its party symbol, the lion, would be present in every constituency of Punjab. He added that the PML-N’s priority was ending the ongoing crises.

Responding to a query, the PML-N leader said, “If any party talks about seat adjustment, our criteria would be that we would not compromise on our winning and dedicated candidates. However, there was a possibility that there could be talks with other parties about seat adjustments in constituencies where the party would need help, including South Punjab.

Slamming the previous PTI government, he alleged that it (PTI) divided the country’s politics, injected poison into it, and misled the youth. He lamented that false cases were made under political vendetta against the PML-N leadership and innocent people were jailed. Recalling the party’s tenure from 2013-2018 and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, he said a conspiracy was hatched when all newspapers said that Pakistan was becoming an economic power.

Regarding the deal with the IMF, he said the country has been saved from default by the incumbent government through this arrangement. He said that if anyone has committed any wrong, he would have to face trial. “Law is taking its course. No one is being victimized,” he added.

The PML-N Punjab president claimed that the party had been organized in Punjab up to the union council level and our candidates would get full public support in the coming elections. He highlighted his party’s achievements during its past tenures, specifically mentioning the 1999 tests that made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again brought the country out of economic crises and saved it from default. “If the public repose trust in our party this time, we will not disappoint you,” he added.

Sources claimed that meetings between the PML-N and the PPP bigwigs in the United Arab Emirates had resulted in a consensus on several issues, including names for the caretaker set-up and a power-sharing formula if the two parties win the next election. The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari agreed on appointing a caretaker set-up and electoral reforms ahead of upcoming general elections.

