Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 05:02pm
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by a gain in industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.99% at 10,595.02, closing higher for ten straight sessions, its longest streak of gains since early Aug. 2022.

For the week, the index rose 2.77%.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Hatton National Bank PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.31% and 4.23%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 145 million shares from 172.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as energy, financials rise

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.49 million) from 5.10 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 98.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.62 billion rupees, the data showed.

