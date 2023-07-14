BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.68%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FABL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
PIOC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PPL 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.85%)
PRL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 103.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
UNITY 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.64%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,560 Decreased By -67.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,935 Decreased By -280.5 (-1.73%)
KSE100 45,315 Decreased By -538.5 (-1.17%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -221.2 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

  • PM says his coalition government successfully managed to put the country in the right direction in the shortest period despite challenges
Recorder Report Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 10:04am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker setup would be in place following the completion of the five-year term of the present National Assembly next month, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday.

In his televised address to the nation, the PM claimed that his coalition government “successfully managed to put the country in the right direction in the shortest period despite challenges and conspiracies hatched by the opponents.”

“I was assigned the sacred responsibility of running the affairs of this country in April last year—We will hand over this responsibility in August 2023 to the caretaker government,” he said.

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

The PM said, the coalition government, in a “short span of just 14 months, did not leave any stone unturned to provide employment to the youth and relief to the people against the rising inflation in the country.”

“This journey was marked with transition from darkness to progress,” he said.

“The current coalition government is one of its kind in the history of Pakistan, which accepted big challenges and put the country in the right direction, despite difficulties,” Sharif claimed.

He said the coalition partners preferred to save interests of the state by putting their political objectives at stake.

“We successfully foiled conspiracies of the anti-state elements and managed to revive the IMF programme,” PM Sharif claimed. He especially thanked China, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates for their “timely cooperation and help in this critical time.”

“The last regime had brought the country to the brink of default by deviating from that agreement,” he alleged.

The outgoing PM further remarked, “Ironically, the political opponents remained busy in hatching conspiracies and creating hurdles while the coalition government was trying to resume the programme. The incumbent government had to face the biggest challenges and conspiracies in Pakistan’s democratic history in the shortest period, and steered it out of the deep crisis,” he claimed.

“We compromised our dignity by taking loans. It’s high time we break the begging bowl and start working hard,” PM Sharif commented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif inflation IMF elections PDM NA Caretaker setup PM Shehbaz Sharif coalition government IMF and Pakistan Economic distress SBA Stand By Agreement

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah Jul 14, 2023 08:25am
We need to make sure that the foreign funded imran khan is removed from election process and sent to jail.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 14, 2023 09:00am
How convenient. This gang will loot the IMF and Saudi money and then run away. In 3 months we will be staring at default again and be burdened with more crushing taxes
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories