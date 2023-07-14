Woman among two shot dead by opponents in Lahore court

LAHORE: Two people including a woman were shot and killed by opponents of a case in the Lahore session court here on Thursday.

According to details two individuals who arrived in the session court for hearing of a case were killed by the rival party. Attackers were apprehended by police and taken to the police station. The main gates of the session court were closed and locked for the security purpose.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of two people including a woman due to the firing of opponents in Session Court Lahore and has asked for a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IG Punjab while ordering immediate arrest of accused involved in the firing said there should be no delay in strict legal action against the accused. Dr Usman Anwar further said that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims.

