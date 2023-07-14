BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
Pakistan

LHC allows interim protective bail to IK

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed interim protective bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan for fortnight in a case of ransacking public property including a metro bus station in Rawalpindi during the May 9 riots.

Earlier, Imran’s counsel contended before the court that the former prime minister had threats to his life, therefore, approached the high court instead of the relevant sessions’ court.

The counsel said the petitioner had been appearing before the courts on a regular basis only to seek bail in dozens of politically motivated cases.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow the former prime minister the protective bail.

On June 11, the court had also granted protective bail to the PTI chairman for two weeks in seven criminal cases registered in four cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

