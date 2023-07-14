KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
550,786,987 328,544,876 16,268,554,660 9,165,204,685
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,398,435,515 (1,721,756,145) (323,320,630)
Local Individuals 13,877,097,333 (12,917,418,031) 959,679,302
Local Corporates 5,170,015,538 (5,806,374,211) (636,358,672)
