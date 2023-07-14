BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
DGKC 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 103.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.51%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.55%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,549 Decreased By -77.9 (-1.68%)
BR30 15,874 Decreased By -341 (-2.1%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By -650.9 (-1.42%)
KSE30 16,064 Decreased By -254.8 (-1.56%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 13, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
550,786,987             328,544,876         16,268,554,660        9,165,204,685
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,398,435,515     (1,721,756,145)     (323,320,630)
Local Individuals          13,877,097,333    (12,917,418,031)       959,679,302
Local Corporates            5,170,015,538     (5,806,374,211)     (636,358,672)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

