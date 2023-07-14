Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,266.96
High: 45,970.99
Low: 45,255.58
Net Change: 247.99
Volume (000): 225,217
Value (000): 11,360,686
Makt Cap (000) 1,613,242,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,604.97
NET CH (+) 110.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,036.43
NET CH (-) 25.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,608.24
NET CH (-) 100.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,412.11
NET CH (-) 0.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,135.84
NET CH (-) 18.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,038.30
NET CH (-) 66.32
------------------------------------
As on: 13-July-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments