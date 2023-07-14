BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
DGKC 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
OGDC 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 103.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.51%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.55%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,549 Decreased By -77.9 (-1.68%)
BR30 15,874 Decreased By -341 (-2.1%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By -650.9 (-1.42%)
KSE30 16,064 Decreased By -254.8 (-1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 13, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,266.96
High:                      45,970.99
Low:                       45,255.58
Net Change:                   247.99
Volume (000):                225,217
Value (000):              11,360,686
Makt Cap (000)         1,613,242,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,604.97
NET CH                    (+) 110.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,036.43
NET CH                     (-) 25.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,608.24
NET CH                    (-) 100.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,412.11
NET CH                      (-) 0.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,135.84
NET CH                     (-) 18.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,038.30
NET CH                     (-) 66.32
------------------------------------
As on:                  13-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories