KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,266.96 High: 45,970.99 Low: 45,255.58 Net Change: 247.99 Volume (000): 225,217 Value (000): 11,360,686 Makt Cap (000) 1,613,242,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,604.97 NET CH (+) 110.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,036.43 NET CH (-) 25.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,608.24 NET CH (-) 100.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,412.11 NET CH (-) 0.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,135.84 NET CH (-) 18.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,038.30 NET CH (-) 66.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-July-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023