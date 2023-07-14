KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 7-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 13-Jul-23
First UDL Modaraba # 7-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-23 15-Jul-23
AEL Textiles Ltd # 12-Jul-23 18-Jul-23 18-Jul-23
AGP Ltd # 12-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23
Security Investment
Bank Ltd # 13-Jul-23 19-Jul-23 19-Jul-23
Shield Corporation Ltd # 13-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Ltd # 14-Jul-23 20-Jul-23 20-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd # 18-Jul-23 24-Jul-23 24-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 NIL 25-Jul-23
National Bank of Pakistan # 18-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering # 19-Jul-23 25-Jul-23 25-Jul-23
The Searle Company Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23
TPL Properties Ltd # 20-Jul-23 26-Jul-23 26-Jul-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd 24-Jul-23 29-Jul-23 100% (F) 20-Jul-23 29-Jul-23
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd. # 24-Jul-23 31-Jul-23 31-Jul-23
MetaTech Trading
L imited # 24-Jul-23 31-Jul-23 31-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd 26-Jul-23 1-Aug-23 15% (F) 24-Jul-23 1-Aug-23
Service Industries Ltd # 26-Jul-23 3-Aug-23 3-Aug-23
Chenab Ltd 17-Jul-23
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd 10%Bonus
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
