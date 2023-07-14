BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.07%)
DGKC 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
HUBC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
OGDC 86.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIOC 87.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.01%)
PPL 68.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
SSGC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.64%)
UNITY 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.38%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -74.4 (-1.61%)
BR30 15,897 Decreased By -318 (-1.96%)
KSE100 45,202 Decreased By -651.4 (-1.42%)
KSE30 16,060 Decreased By -258.3 (-1.58%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #          7-Jul-23      13-Jul-23                                  13-Jul-23
First UDL Modaraba #              7-Jul-23      14-Jul-23                                  14-Jul-23
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd #                    8-Jul-23      14-Jul-23                                  14-Jul-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                       5-Jul-23      15-Jul-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #                12-Jul-23     18-Jul-23                                  18-Jul-23
AGP Ltd #                         12-Jul-23     19-Jul-23                                  19-Jul-23
Security Investment
Bank Ltd #                        13-Jul-23     19-Jul-23                                  19-Jul-23
Shield Corporation Ltd #          13-Jul-23     20-Jul-23                                  20-Jul-23
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd #            14-Jul-23     20-Jul-23                                  20-Jul-23
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #             14-Jul-23     20-Jul-23                                  20-Jul-23
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd #                  18-Jul-23     24-Jul-23                                  24-Jul-23
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd #                     18-Jul-23     24-Jul-23                                  24-Jul-23
Hinopak Motors Ltd                18-Jul-23     25-Jul-23      NIL                         25-Jul-23
National Bank of Pakistan #       18-Jul-23     25-Jul-23                                  25-Jul-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
 Engineering #                    19-Jul-23     25-Jul-23                                  25-Jul-23
The Searle Company Ltd #          20-Jul-23     26-Jul-23                                  26-Jul-23
TPL Properties Ltd #              20-Jul-23     26-Jul-23                                  26-Jul-23
Exide Pakistan Ltd                24-Jul-23     29-Jul-23      100% (F)    20-Jul-23       29-Jul-23
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd. #                       24-Jul-23     31-Jul-23                                  31-Jul-23
MetaTech Trading
L imited #                        24-Jul-23     31-Jul-23                                  31-Jul-23
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd                     26-Jul-23     1-Aug-23       15% (F)     24-Jul-23        1-Aug-23
Service Industries Ltd #          26-Jul-23     3-Aug-23                                    3-Aug-23
Chenab Ltd                                                                                 17-Jul-23
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd                                                    10%Bonus
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

