OPEC sees 2.2 pct oil demand growth in 2024 despite headwinds

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 06:13pm

LONDON: OPEC on Thursday raised its forecast for oil demand growth for 2023 and predicted only a slight slowdown in 2024 despite economic headwinds as China and India continue to drive the expansion in fuel use.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, a rise of 2.2 pct, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

OPEC’s demand growth forecast for 2024 is higher than that of the International Energy Agency, another closely watched forecaster which updated its outlook on Thursday. Oil added to an earlier gain after OPEC’s report was published, with Brent crude rising further above $80 a barrel.

Oil demand growth is an indication of likely oil market strength and forms part of the backdrop for policy decisions by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+. The group in June extended supply curbs into 2024 to support the market.

OPEC said in the report OPEC+’s pre-emptive approach and cuts had added stability to the market, “based on which the solid oil market fundamentals seen this year are expected to extend into 2024”.

“In 2024, solid global economic growth amid continued improvements in China is expected to boost consumption of oil,” OPEC said.

Also in the report OPEC raised its 2023 demand growth forecast by 90,000 bpd from last month. OPEC sources last week said OPEC would stick to an upbeat demand view for 2024 and see higher growth than the IEA.

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.19 million bpd in June, led by Iran and Iraq, despite output cuts pledged by OPEC+.

