Pakistani documentary ‘The Accused: Damned or Devoted’, Ms. Marvel, earn Emmy nominations

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday which included three nominations for the Disney+ series, ‘Ms. Marvel’, as well as a nomination for documentary ‘The Accused: Damned or Devoted’, written and directed by Pakistani-American filmmaker Mohammed Ali Naqvi.

The official Instagram handle for Ms. Marvel announced the news on Wednesday, writing: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios’ #MsMarvel for their three Emmy nominations!”

The show was nominated for ‘Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie’, ‘Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music’, and ‘Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special’ (Original Dramatic Score).

Director and documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes in the series, also announced the news on Instagram stories.

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Ms.Marvel’, released last year, told the story of a young Muslim superhero trying to find her place in this world played by Canadian-Muslim actor, Iman Vellani. The show also featured appearances by Pakistani actors Nimra Bucha, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan among others.

Meanwhiel Mohammed Ali Naqvi, a Pakistani-American filmmaker, was nominated for a documentary he wrote and directed called ‘The Accused: Damned or Devoted’. It was nominated for ‘Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking’.

He announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We are thrilled to have our efforts recognized and appreciated by the esteemed panel of Emmy judges, who acknowledge the power of documentary filmmaking to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes, and effect change.”

“We look forward to the awards ceremony and wish to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our journey thus far.”

The documentary, set against the backdrop of the 2018 elections, tells the story of a cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who is on a mission to preserve the country’s blasphemy laws.

In an earlier interview with Business Recorder, Naqvi had commented on the state of the Pakistani film industry and how “Pakistani filmmakers have been relentlessly breaking boundaries and pushing doors open for a while.”

“Representations matter, even in non-fiction. Who is telling the story matters,” he added.

Naqvi’s work is known to explore themes of human rights, social justice, politics, and identity in contemporary Muslim and South Asian narratives along with taking a close look at political Islam.

‘Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’, on which he was co-executive producer, was previously nominated for an Emmy in the ‘Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary’ category.

Naqvi is also the recipient of two Amnesty International Human Rights Awards and a Grand Prix from the United Nations Association Festival, among other accolades.

