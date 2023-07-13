‘Succession’ tops nominations for strike-threatened Emmys

LOS ANGELES: ‘Succession,’ the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations Wednesday for the Emmys – television’s version of the Oscars.

The show’s critically adored final season earned a whopping 27 nods, in an announcement overshadowed by the threat of a Hollywood actors’ strike that could derail the industry’s entire awards calendar.

Topping the Emmys nominations for a second year in a row, ‘Succession’ dominated the acting categories, becoming the first ever show to earn three of the six available slots for best lead actor in a drama.

Echoing their characters in the series, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will now battle each other for the award – while their co-star Sarah Snook is the favorite for best lead actress.

‘Succession’ was followed in the nominations count by two more HBO dramas.

‘The Last of Us’ became the first live-action video game adaptation to earn major Emmy nominations with 24, including best drama and acting nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

‘The White Lotus,’ a stylish satire on wealth and hypocrisy which switched from the limited series categories to drama after returning for a second season set in Sicily, earned 23 nods.

Apple TV+’s feel-good ‘Ted Lasso’ topped the comedy section with its third and possibly final season, taking 21 nominations.

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ and ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ led the limited series category with 13 nods apiece.

‘Swift resolution’

Nominations were announced by ‘Community’ star Yvette Nicole Brown, in a live-streamed ceremony hosted by Frank Scherma, chairman of the Television Academy, which organizes the awards.

After a final round of voting by the Television Academy’s 20,000-odd members, the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on September 18.

But that ceremony is highly likely to be delayed if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) calls a strike, with a negotiations deadline looming at midnight.

An actors’ strike would mean a boycott of the ceremony by stars.

“We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution,” said Scherma.

“We are committed to supporting a television industry that stands strong in equity, and where we can continue to honor all the incredible work you do.”

Studios including Netflix and Disney have called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock over pay and other conditions.

But the actors’ union said late Tuesday it is “not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.”

Record votes

This year’s Emmy nominations were selected by the highest-ever number of Television Academy voters, the group said.

“We are thrilled with the historic level of participation from our voting members this Emmy season,” said Scherma.

Other shows that proved popular with voters included Amazon Prime’s period comedy ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ which earned 14 nods, and ‘The Bear,’ a cult hit that takes viewers inside the astonishingly stressful kitchen of a run-down Chicago sandwich shop, with 13.

Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ series had a successful morning – ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Andor’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ earned 22 nods between them.