JGB yields fall ahead of 20-year note auction

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell in early trade on Thursday, as investors tried to buy debt ahead of an auction for the 20-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.465%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 1.070%. “Investors tried to buy 20-year bonds ahead of the auction.

Demand for the auction is expected to be firm,“ said Kentaro Hatono, fund manager at Asset Management One.

JGB yields rise tracking US bond yields

“Yields on 5-and 10-year notes fell along with that on 20-year notes.”

The five-year yield fell 1 bp to 0.125% The Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2 trillion yen ($8.66 billion) worth of 20-year notes later in the session. Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 30-year JGB yield climbing 1 bp to 1.350%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.500%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 yen to 147.66, with a trading volume of 11,385 lots.