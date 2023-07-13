BAFL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
BIPL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.93%)
DGKC 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
FABL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
HBL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.92%)
HUBC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.84%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
OGDC 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.6%)
PIOC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.69%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.41%)
TRG 105.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.18%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.13%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall ahead of 20-year note auction

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 11:59am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell in early trade on Thursday, as investors tried to buy debt ahead of an auction for the 20-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.465%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 1.070%. “Investors tried to buy 20-year bonds ahead of the auction.

Demand for the auction is expected to be firm,“ said Kentaro Hatono, fund manager at Asset Management One.

JGB yields rise tracking US bond yields

“Yields on 5-and 10-year notes fell along with that on 20-year notes.”

The five-year yield fell 1 bp to 0.125% The Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2 trillion yen ($8.66 billion) worth of 20-year notes later in the session. Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 30-year JGB yield climbing 1 bp to 1.350%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.500%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 yen to 147.66, with a trading volume of 11,385 lots.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields fall ahead of 20-year note auction

Intra-day update: rupee sees appreciation after IMF board approval

World Bank board approves $100mn for ‘Punjab Family Planning Program’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 moves close to 46,000 as investors cheer dollar inflows

Pakistan dollar bonds rally after IMF clears $3bn bailout

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief in three cases

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

Read more stories