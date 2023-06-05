JGB yields rise tracking US bond yields

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking US Treasury yields higher in the previous session, ahead of an auction for 30-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.435%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.035%.

“The yields tracked US Treasury peers higher, and there were no other market moving cues today,” said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Yields on US Treasuries rose Friday after Labor Department data showed employment increased more than expected in May, which could pressure the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later this month.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance is planning to hold an auction for 30-year bonds in the next session.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.275%, a smaller rise compared with the 20-year JGB yield , which rose 1.5 bps to 1.035%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.460%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27 yen to 148.55, with a trading volume of 10,668 lots.