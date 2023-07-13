PFA unearths fake beverages unit in Shahdara

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Rahmat Colony Shahdrah.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owner over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Moreover, he said that the raiding team discarded thousands of litres of carbonated drinks and its solution besides confiscating 3,625 empty bottles, five drums and a large quantity of lids during the raid.

He said fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water, and other harmful ingredients while it was preserved in prohibited drums. Non-food-grade plastic bottles and fake labelling were also being used for packing purposes, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels in areas of Lahore; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

