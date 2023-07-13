‘Road to Healthy Heart’ Experts emphasise healthy habits to safeguard cardiovascular health

LAHORE: In a highly informative seminar titled "Road to Healthy Heart," Dr. Shugufta Feroz presented an in-depth analysis of the six key factors that contribute to heart disease. With a focus on preventive measures and lifestyle changes, she emphasized the importance of adopting healthy habits to safeguard cardiovascular health.

President LCCI Kashif Anwar, Saima Khalid, Consultant Psychologist, former LCCI Vice President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, Executive Committee Members Shamim Akhtar, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Rizwan Haider, Fareeha Younis, Ch wajid Ali and Irfan Shahid from Awami Laboratories spoke on the occasion.

First and foremost, Dr. Shugufta stressed the significance of breakfast habits. She advocated consuming a nutritious breakfast within one hour of waking up, emphasizing that it should be wholesome and close to nature. Dr. Shugufta recommended making breakfast the heaviest meal of the day, while keeping dinner lighter and milder.

Furthermore, the seminar shed light on the sitting epidemic, with Dr. Shugufta urging attendees to avoid excessive sitting. Extensive research has linked sedentary behavior to various health issues, including heart disease. She emphasized the need to incorporate physical activity into daily routines to counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

She also emphasized the importance of maintaining a diet that is close to nature. She emphasized the need to consume whole, unprocessed foods that provide optimal nutrition.

Additionally, she highlighted the significant impact of social connections and behavior on heart health, stating that fostering healthy relationships and positive social interactions can contribute to overall cardiovascular well-being.

During the seminar, Dr. Shugufta drew a clear distinction between happiness and pleasure, revealing that happiness is associated with an extended lifespan, whereas excessive indulgence in pleasure can have detrimental effects on the heart.

The seminar also provided alarming statistics regarding heart disease, with Dr. Shugufta stating that it claims more lives than any other disease or war. However, she offered hope by asserting that adopting these healthy habits can reduce the risk of heart disease by a staggering 81 percent, as well as lower the risk of diabetes by 93 percent.

Dr. Shugufta drew attention to the dangers of fast food consumption, revealing that it poses a greater threat to human life than smoking. Urging the audience to prioritize their health, she advised Pakistanis to combat their dehydration problem by drinking a minimum of 12 glasses of water daily.

Additionally, she cautioned against the habit of eating while using cell phones, emphasizing that it is detrimental to overall well-being. She recommended drinking room temperature water to maintain a warm body, citing the beneficial practice of consuming hot water, as commonly seen in Chinese culture.

The seminar concluded with Dr. Feroz's empowering message that adopting these simple yet impactful lifestyle changes can lead to a significant reduction in heart disease and its associated risks. By implementing these habits, individuals can take control of their cardiovascular health and pave the way for a longer, healthier life.

