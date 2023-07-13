PARTLY FACETIOUS: A picture of Nawaz Sharif with his nephews

“The fault lies with climate change.” “Well you can’t deny it – I mean the scale of losses due to floods last year are simply too high for any country, leave alone a country whose administrations have steadily increased their reliance on external borrowing – be they represented by a lone tiger, or a kite or a bat……”

“A question, well actually three questions, why a preference for a lone tiger when we have never ever seen Nawaz Sharif without ten to fifteen hangers-on, going up and down his office in London, and in Dubai he had Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) standing always on his right side…”

“Well just to put it in perspective Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when he visited London recently was on his right side, so was Brother Shehbaz during his visit to London though I have never ever seen a picture of Nawaz Sharif with his nephews…”

“Well let’s put it this way NMN is more on the right than the rest put together. But why a kite?”

“In the book titled Kite Runner by Khaled Hossaini a kite implies freedom and courage.”

“Well in our country a kite can cause death with the deadly strings we use to fly them, and a kite flyer engages in a match with other kite flyers; and if our string, the deliverer of death to the other kite, is stronger than the other party’s at any given moment in time then…”

“I get it, so there you have the answer of why a kite symbol is preferred but what about a bat? Why not a ball? Why not a wicket?”

“A ball is thrown while a bat is used to score.”

“Oh I see but as matters stand today I reckon the scoring capacity of the bat is compromised, severely so.”

“But I hear it can be mended and there are other bats on the market.”

“Right but anyway when I referred to the fault lying with climate change I wasn’t referring to loss suffered by this country due to the floods last year.”

“Were you referring to The Dependent Samdhi claiming on television that the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Army Chief and his own secured the 2 billion-dollar deposit from Saudi Arabia?”

“Right, no press conference where he was going to be asked difficult questions!”

“But you have to give him credit for not having a press conference. See that would have meant air-conditioners’ had to be switched on in that huge press room, which as you know is a recipe for fueling pollution with negative implications on climate change.”

“Good point anyway when I said the fault lay with climate change I was actually referring to the short duration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwarts capacity to stay in jail relative to stalwarts in other parties…”

“Stalwarts?”

“Well my point is political stalwarts are suffering from diminishing capacity in terms of their sojourn in jails because the heat is a lot worse due to climate change in comparison to when Zardari sahib or his sister were in jail or when the PML-N stalwarts were in jail between 2019 to 2222…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023