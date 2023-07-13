10 of a family burnt to death in Lahore

LAHORE: In a devastating incident in Bhatti Gate area of Lahore on Wednesday, a family of 10, including an infant and several women, lost their lives when the compressor of a refrigerator exploded in their home. The horrifying incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The victims of this accident included a man, his wife, two other women, five children, and a seven-month-old baby. Tragically, only one member of the family managed to escape the deadly flames by bravely jumping off the building. The survivor’s condition is currently unknown.

Rescue officials, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that the fire erupted as a result of explosion in the refrigerator’s compressor. The house unfortunately lacked adequate ventilation, which further intensified the flames and prevented the smoke from dissipating.

The deceased have been identified as Adil Hussain, Saira Bano, Farzana, Amber, Ghazal, and Fatima. The process of identifying the remaining victims is still under way. After the completion of identification and medico-legal formalities, the police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their grieving relatives. Meanwhile, the rescue team continues to work diligently to cool down the burned structure, ensuring the safety of nearby buildings.

The unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in households, including proper ventilation systems. The local authorities have urged residents to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

