FIA directed to probe bogus affiliations with hospitals, fake degrees

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) to investigate bogus affiliations with hospitals and fake certifications issued to nurses by the institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The committee expressed its displeasure over the ministry’s persistent negligence and unpreparedness on this crucial matter involving the lives of the people of Pakistan.

It was also recommended that the matter may also be brought to the prime minister’s notice.

Moreover, the forum sought details of the new nursing council after it has been notified.

The Convener, Senator Rubina Khalid, while admonishing the working of the Pakistan Nursing Council, termed this act as criminal negligence. “We will not let you play with the lives of the people”, the convener grieved the menace spread by the Pakistan Nursing Council. “

The sub-committee took serious notice of the non-representation of the PNC and the absence of the secretary, or the special secretary and other versant officers of the ministry on the matter.

The convener while expressing shock that no representatives are present to brief such an important agenda point, adding the ministry and the PNC are jointly trying to fool us, she said.

The committee when inquired about the absence of Rafat Jan, chairman Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), was informed by the PNC representative that she had to attend a function at the office of the Prime Minister.

The convener committee sought an intimation letter and also the invitation. The committee observed that no specific name was mentioned on the invitation and it was an open invitation for a fund raising event.

The committee remarked that the matter being discussed here was far more pertinent than this event and sought all the details on the event which was found more important than this crucial matter of fake nursing.

The committee also sought the specific invitation through which the chairman Pakistan Nursing Council was invited on the occasion. The committee noted that instead of the chairman, IT incharge PNC was nominated to present the matter which speaks volumes of mala fide intent on the part of the council. The committee also decided to bring the matter to the main committee for strict action.

The committee also thoroughly went through the working papers on the registration of hospitals with the PNC, on examining the committee termed the entire working paper a “pack of lies” and said that there are several registrations which need clarification. The meeting was deferred with regret and exasperation for further deliberation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023