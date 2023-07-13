KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,514.95 High: 45,582.3 Low: 45,155.79 Net Change: 359.15 Volume (000): 206,705 Value (000): 10,526,572 Makt Cap (000) 1,622,086,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,494.54 NET CH (-) 2.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,061.87 NET CH (+) 23.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,708.50 NET CH (+) 179.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,412.12 NET CH (+) 223.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,154.00 NET CH (+) 31.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,104.62 NET CH (-) 20.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-July-2023 ====================================

