BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,514.95
High: 45,582.3
Low: 45,155.79
Net Change: 359.15
Volume (000): 206,705
Value (000): 10,526,572
Makt Cap (000) 1,622,086,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,494.54
NET CH (-) 2.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,061.87
NET CH (+) 23.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,708.50
NET CH (+) 179.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,412.12
NET CH (+) 223.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,154.00
NET CH (+) 31.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,104.62
NET CH (-) 20.95
------------------------------------
As on: 12-July-2023
====================================
