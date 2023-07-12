4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and five others critically injured on Wednesday after militants attacked the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, Aaj News reported.

Media reports quote the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying three “heavily armed terrorists” were also killed in the attack.

’’Initial attempts of the terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,“ said ISPR, adding: “In ensuing exchange of fire the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary.”

“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” ISPR said.

Last week, two security personnel embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists at Balor area in Balochistan.

ISPR said a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in general areas of Balor, after credible intelligence with respect to move of a group of terrorists in Hoshab area.

The group was linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting improvised explosive devices, the press release said.