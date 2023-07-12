BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.27%)
HBL 79.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.55%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.41%)
PIOC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
TRG 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 17.4 (0.38%)
BR30 15,955 Increased By 65.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,356 Increased By 200.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,118 Increased By 87.3 (0.54%)
Soybeans rise 1%, up for 3rd session on fears of tighter world supplies

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:13am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, climbing to a one-week high as a widely-watched US government report due later in the day is expected to reduce its production and supply estimates.

Wheat edged higher, holding on to last session’s strong gains with attention turning to Black Sea supply risks after a drone strike on Ukraine’s Odesa port.

“The market is expecting lower soybean production and supply forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) because of dryness and lower planting,” said one agricultural commodities analyst. “But the weather has improved over the last couple of weeks which has reduced the impact of drought.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.1% to $13.75-1/2 a bushel, as of 0250 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 5 at $13.76 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn added 0.8% to $5.05-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.2% to $6.61-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans jump to 6-week high on dry weather; corn, wheat extend gains

Analysts expect the USDA in a monthly supply/demand report due on Wednesday to cut its forecast for the US soybean harvest, after the agency slashed its plantings estimate in a June 30 acreage report. Soybean ending stocks for the 2023/24 marketing year are expected to tighten as well.

Soybean futures rose on Tuesday after the USDA rated 51% of the US soy crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 50% last week but below analysts’ average estimate of 52%.

In Illinois, the top US soybean producer, 36% of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 30% the prior week but still among the lowest ratings in the Midwest crop belt.

For corn, analysts expect only modest changes to the USDA’s production and 2023/24 ending stocks forecasts, while sluggish demand for the grain remains a worry as farmers in Brazil continue to harvest a bumper corn crop.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said.

Soybeans

