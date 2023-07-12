BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.61%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.56%)
DGKC 57.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.09%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
PRL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 44.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 17.1 (0.38%)
BR30 15,952 Increased By 62 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,357 Increased By 201.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,117 Increased By 86.8 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi output cuts help drive up one corner of global oil market

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 10:46am

HOUSTON: Prices for sour crude oil have climbed globally this month after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices and expanded production cuts of higher-sulfur oil in the first sign its efforts to prop up global prices is having an impact.

The de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this month deepened its production cuts to 1 million barrels per day in response to benchmark prices that fell to below $72 a barrel this summer.

“The kingdom’s curbs have had an outsized impact on the supply of medium-and heavy-sour barrels,” Mark Rossano, a partner at energy data provider Primary Vision Network, said.

The increases - seen among North Sea, US and Canadian sour crude grades - have jumped as oil refiners in China, Europe and the US bid up dwindling supplies from sanctions on Russia and Saudi Arabia’s cutbacks, according to traders and brokers.

Also pushing up sour crudes are US government purchases to restock its emergency reserves, production outages from Canadian wildfires, and worries about potential for Atlantic hurricane season to cut production of US sour crude.

Most of Saudi Arabia’s crude oils, such as Arab Light, Medium and Heavy, are sour grades, a type that requires more complex refining and typically trades at a discount to sweet crude, which has lower sulfur content.

But sour prices are no longer cheap. Norway’s medium sour Johan Sverdrup crude climbed on Friday to a record $3.50 per barrel premium to dated Brent, according to traders, compared with a more than $6 discount in December.

US Mars sour crude prices on Thursday of last week also traded at a $2 per barrel premium to US crude futures at Cushing hub, its highest in three years. It traded at a premium to light, sweet WTI Midland at East Houston terminal, something rarely seen before.

Mars also traded at a $3.70 premium to Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, significantly higher than spot Middle Eastern crude.

Western Canadian Select heavy crude, another widely discounted sour grade, traded at the US Gulf Coast on Monday at a $2.30 per barrel discount, compared with a more than $8 per barrel discount as recently as March, according to brokerage CalRock.

Saudi Arabia’s price hike to Asia, the second month in a row, has pushed some Chinese refiners to seek cheaper sour crude alternatives from the spot market, traders and brokers said.

This has lifted prices for other sour crudes.

US Gulf Coast refiners, which are mostly configured to run sour crude, likely will purchase more Latin American barrels, said Rohit Rathod, an analyst at energy data provider Vortexa.

“OPEC+ players are pulling back supplies and we are already in a tight market at least for sour crudes.”

OPEC global oil market Saudi oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi output cuts help drive up one corner of global oil market

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Read more stories