BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Allies disappoint Zelensky’s plea for NATO membership timetable

AFP Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

VILNIUS: NATO leaders on Tuesday dashed Ukrainian leader Volodymr Zelensky’s hopes for a clear timeline to join the alliance, saying they would offer an invite to become a member only when “conditions are met”.

At a summit in Vilnius of the 31 NATO nations, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg insisted the alliance had never used “stronger language” to back Ukraine in its bitter fight to defeat the Russian invasion.

NATO leaders pledged that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO” and shortened the eventual process Kyiv would have to go through to enter the alliance.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” a statement said.

But the failure to go much beyond a 2008 vow on future membership appeared a bitter blow to Zelensky, who was in Vilnius to address an admiring crowd of Lithuanian supporters in a packed city square ahead of his meetings with the NATO leaders.

“It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance,” he declared on Twitter, after getting advance notice of the cautious language in the summit statement.

“This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror,” he said, dubbing it “absurd” that no timeframe was set for an invitation.

“Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit,” he said, vowing that — far from exposing NATO members to conflict with Russia — Ukraine’s membership would make the alliance stronger and safer.

As Zelensky was speaking, Moscow upped the pressure on the NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius, claiming that its forces had made 1.5 kilometres of progress (more than a mile) across a two kilometre wide section of the eastern front.

If confirmed, this would bring them closer to the rail hub of Lyman, a town in the Donbas region of the east of the country. It was captured by Russian forces last year only to be liberated by Ukraine in its October 2022 counteroffensive.

Mindful of Zelensky’s disappointment over his hopes for a membership timetable, Western officials stressed that there would be a broader package of support proposals designed to give Ukraine a military edge over the invader.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the G7 group of major industrialised economies would issue a declaration on long-term support to kick in once “peace is obtained”. This is expected to be announced on Wednesday after the NATO summit ends.

In the nearer term, Berlin pledged another 700 million euros ($771 million) in military assistance to Kyiv.

The new aid includes two Patriot missile system launchers, another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 25 Leopard 1 tanks.

President Emmanuel Macron also said France was joining Britain in supplying long-range SCALP or Storm Shadow cruise missiles to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets deep behind the frontline.

And Denmark and the Netherlands said an 11-nation coalition will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets next month, with a new training centre to be set up in Romania.

While eastern European nations had pushed for an explicit timetable to allow Kyiv to join, the US and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that it will become a member one day.

Biden, who will meet Zelensky on Wednesday, has said there is no agreement to offer Kyiv membership while the war with Russia rages, as this could drag NATO directly into the conflict.

The biggest war in Europe since World War II has propelled NATO into the most sweeping overhaul of its defences since the end of the Cold War.

Alliance leaders signed off on new regional plans to protect against any potential Russian attack and backed bolstering defence spending targets.

NATO Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg Russia-Ukraine war NATO leaders Volodymr Zelensky

