LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and others for July 20 on a petition of the board’s chief election commissioner Ahmad Shahzad Rana against his termination.

The court also referred the petition to the court of a senior judge, who was already seized with identical matters.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that his client was removed from the office before the expiry of his tenure.

