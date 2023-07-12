LHC grants interim protective bail to Imran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted interim protective bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan for two weeks in seven criminal cases relating to May 09 riots registered in four cities of Punjab.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister appeared at the court with his counsel. His counsel argued that the petitioner wanted to appear before the relevant courts to seek pre-arrest bail which was humanly impossible for him to appear before the multiple courts simultaneously.

The court directed the PTI chief to approach the courts concerned before the next hearing.

Before proceeding with the petitions, the court sustained an objection raised by the registrar office on the petitions.

The office had objected to the maintainability of the petitions for approaching the high court directly instead of the Anti-Terrorism Courts.

The Punjab police nominated Imran Khan into the cases regarding the May 9 riots on the basis of supplementary statements of the arrested persons.

