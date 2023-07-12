Housing schemes for KPC members: Sharjeel says govt to remove hindrances

KARACHI: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Lyari Development Authority (LDA) are forming a coordination committee to solve all the problems of Karachi Press Club’s LDA and MDA housing schemes.

The committee will include Secretary Information, DGs MDA and LDA, and President and Secretary of Karachi Press Club. The resettlement should start as soon as possible. A summary for plots of 700 new members of Karachi Press Club is placed with the relevant departments.

He expressed these views while meeting with the governing body and senior journalists of the Karachi Press Club and later talking to media on the occasion of his visit to the Karachi Press Club along with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari have always raised voice for the rights of journalists. We have made laws for the protection of journalists which no other government has made till date.

He predicted that the PPP is going to form government in the federation. He said we are not fighting any political party, we are fighting poverty.

Earlier, a meeting of provincial ministers and KPC officials was held regarding the housing schemes of Karachi Press Club members and plots for new members.

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi said that a ‘one-window’ meeting was held Tuesday. The payment for the plots of MDA Scheme Tesar Town will be made according to the previous formula. Orders for the demarcation of Block 68 plots have already been issued. He said there are also some schemes for development work in the MDA and LDA.

Secretary KPC Shoaib Ahmed said that they are grateful to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for taking great steps to resolve the problems of journalists. We hope that the grants for the Karachi Press Club will be increased and the problems of its members would be resolved on a priority.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that we have always helped media houses and journalists. We are aware of the economic challenges, yet we are talking to the Chief Minister of Sindh to increase the grant for journalists. He said that the first law for the journalists’ protection was made by the Sindh government.

He said that many negative campaigns were conducted against us; propaganda was done under a well-thought-out conspiracy, but we do not believe in this kind of politics as we are democratic people. He said the previous government used to invite journalists of their choice so that they could ask questions of their choice.

He said that we are coming to the government this time. He said our mandate was stolen. He said during previous regime political rivals were imprisoned in false cases and media was banned. He said that the only contender for freedom of expression is the PPP which believes in service.

Memon said that the behaviour of MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami is in front of you. These parties should leave bitterness and if they have any problem they should talk to us: we want to send a message of love. He said that our main competition will be held on the polling day. Our message is love; we do not fight in politics, but we do politics.

Sharjeel Inam said that he has seen the political standing of the PTI in recent local bodies’ elections. Instead of facing trial, their leaders have gone into hiding. He said that PTI has harmed the country. We have never come to the power through the back door and the history is a witness.

Sindh Information Minister said that the attitude against their party has always remained harsh. In our profile you will find martyrdoms and in the profile of others there are only backdoor contacts.

He said that we do not have any problem or danger from MQM-London. We are outraged that their leader spoke against our country. PTI is also fighting with this country and its institutions. They want to see the country go defaulted. PTI wants to harm the institutions, but we stand with the state institutions and judiciary.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Jamaat-e-Islami benefited from MQM’s boycott in recent local government elections. He said the mandate of Karachi is with us; we have not stolen mandate of any other party, everyone knows who benefited from the MQM’s boycott.

He said that what happened to us in 1979 is now the part of history. He said now you will see a new prosperous Karachi. He said projects worth 200 billion have been earmarked for the megacity. Many new schemes have been launched and many other projects are in final stage.

