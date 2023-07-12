KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== HBL Investment Fund 7/6/2023 7/12/2023 4% 7/4/2023 Hallmark Company Limited 7/6/2023 7/12/2023 HBL Growth Fund 7/6/2023 7/12/2023 12% 7/4/2023 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 7/7/2023 7/13/2023 7/13/2023 First UDL Modaraba 7/7/2023 7/14/2023 7/14/2023 United Distributors Pakistan Limited 7/8/2023 7/14/2023 7/14/2023 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 7/5/2023 7/15/2023 AEL Textiles Limited 7/12/2023 7/18/2023 7/18/2023 AGP Limited 7/12/2023 7/19/2023 7/19/2023 Security Investment Bank Limited 7/13/2023 7/19/2023 7/19/2023 Shield Corporation Limited 7/13/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 7/14/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023 Sapphire Fibres Limited 7/14/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 7/18/2023 7/24/2023 7/24/2023 Murree Brewery Company Limited 7/18/2023 7/24/2023 7/24/2023 Hinopak Motors Limited 7/18/2023 7/25/2023 NIL 7/25/2023 National Bank of Pakistan 7/18/2023 7/25/2023 7/25/2023 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 7/19/2023 7/25/2023 7/25/2023 TPL Properties Limited 7/20/2023 7/26/2023 7/26/2023 The Searle Company Limited 7/20/2023 7/26/2023 7/26/2023 Exide Pakistan Limited 7/24/2023 7/29/2023 100% (F) 7/20/2023 7/29/2023 Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited 7/24/2023 7/31/2023 7/31/2023 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited 7/26/2023 8/1/2023 15% (F) 7/24/2023 8/1/2023 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus Chenab Limited 7/17/2023 Bestway Cement Limited 7/17/2023 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

