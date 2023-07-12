KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
HBL Investment Fund 7/6/2023 7/12/2023 4% 7/4/2023
Hallmark Company Limited 7/6/2023 7/12/2023
HBL Growth Fund 7/6/2023 7/12/2023 12% 7/4/2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 7/7/2023 7/13/2023 7/13/2023
First UDL Modaraba 7/7/2023 7/14/2023 7/14/2023
United Distributors Pakistan
Limited 7/8/2023 7/14/2023 7/14/2023
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 7/5/2023 7/15/2023
AEL Textiles Limited 7/12/2023 7/18/2023 7/18/2023
AGP Limited 7/12/2023 7/19/2023 7/19/2023
Security Investment Bank
Limited 7/13/2023 7/19/2023 7/19/2023
Shield Corporation Limited 7/13/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 7/14/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023
Sapphire Fibres Limited 7/14/2023 7/20/2023 7/20/2023
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited 7/18/2023 7/24/2023 7/24/2023
Murree Brewery Company Limited 7/18/2023 7/24/2023 7/24/2023
Hinopak Motors Limited 7/18/2023 7/25/2023 NIL 7/25/2023
National Bank of Pakistan 7/18/2023 7/25/2023 7/25/2023
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 7/19/2023 7/25/2023 7/25/2023
TPL Properties Limited 7/20/2023 7/26/2023 7/26/2023
The Searle Company Limited 7/20/2023 7/26/2023 7/26/2023
Exide Pakistan Limited 7/24/2023 7/29/2023 100% (F) 7/20/2023 7/29/2023
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Limited 7/24/2023 7/31/2023 7/31/2023
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 7/26/2023 8/1/2023 15% (F) 7/24/2023 8/1/2023
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 10% Bonus
Chenab Limited 7/17/2023
Bestway Cement Limited 7/17/2023
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
