BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise, Irish stocks lead

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 09:56pm

European shares ended higher on Tuesday amid investor hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle and as China extended some policy measures to support its battered real estate sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.7% higher, rising for the third straight session. Irish stocks jumped 2.1%, leading the advance among its continental peers.

Irish stocks were boosted by gains in Kingspan which jumped 15.7% after forecasting record profit for the first half of the year. This also helped the European construction sub-index add 2.4%.

Miners were among top sectoral gainers in Europe, up 1.8% as metal prices rose on Beijing’s support for its property market.

China extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector.

Shares of China-exposed luxury firms including LVMH, Hermes and Richemont rose between 2% and 2.3% while industrial stocks also sensitive to China advanced 1.0%.

European stocks start week on steady footing, China worries linger

Several Fed officials have signalled the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, with markets now awaiting key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Wednesday for more clarity on whether there has been a considerable slowdown in inflation.

“European markets have edged higher in anticipation that China’s efforts to support its property sector may translate into further measures to support a rebound in economic activity,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“Trading activity however is somewhat subdued with the markets treading water to some extent ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. CPI numbers for June.”

However, UK’s FTSE 100 lagged other European bourses as a firm pound pressured the exporter-heavy index after data showed robust wage growth in Britain.

German investor morale clouded over in July, the ZEW economic research institute said, reporting a surprisingly sharp drop in its economic sentiment index to -14.7 points from -8.5 points in June.

“European macro indicators are coming in perhaps a little bit worse than expected, while U.S. macro indicators are a little bit better than expected,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor rose 7.3% after the chipmaker beat second quarter earnings estimates.

Daimler Truck gained 2.5% after the German automaker raised its profit and revenue guidance on easing of supply chain constraints.

Mercedes-Benz Group shares rose 0.7% after sales in the second quarter rose 6% year-on-year on the back of demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise, Irish stocks lead

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Israel’s criticism of human rights in Pakistan ‘politically motivated’: FO

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

Pakistan condemns Holy Quran desecration as 'attack on faith' at UN rights council

PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

Oil prices up 2% to 10-week high on weaker US dollar, rising demand forecasts

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Read more stories