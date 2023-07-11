BAFL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
DGKC 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.49%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
FCCL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
GGL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HBL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUBC 77.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
KEL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.68%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
PIOC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.88%)
PPL 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
TRG 107.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.89%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By 37.7 (0.84%)
BR30 15,726 Increased By 90.2 (0.58%)
KSE100 44,886 Increased By 301 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,949 Increased By 73.4 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX, equities up on easing rate rise bets, China stimulus hope

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 10:51am

Emerging Asian currencies appreciated across the board on Tuesday, with the Thai baht firming most in a week, as the US dollar slipped to a two-month low after Federal Reserve officials signalled the tightening cycle was nearing its end.

The baht appreciated as much as 0.7% to 34.870 per dollar, its best intraday gain in a week. The South Korean won traded 1.1% stronger against the dollar, marking its best gain in nearly a month.

Analysts at Maybank said momentum indicated more downside for the USD-THB pair.

“There is a possibility the pair can move further downwards near term but that would be subject to a stable political outcome and favourable US CPI reading,” they said.

The dollar index lost ground, trading at its lowest since mid-May after Fed officials signalled that while additional rate increases were needed to bring down inflation, an end to the central bank’s tightening cycle was getting close.

“A pause might be taken as positive but it’s not happening this month,” said Michael Every, Global Strategist at Rabobank.

Markets are awaiting US inflation data due on Wednesday to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, which could provide clues on the interest rate outlook.

Asian currencies tepid as Fed’s rate-hike talk boosts dollar

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah and the Singaporean dollar added between 0.1% and 0.2%, while the Philippine peso jumped by up to 0.5%.

The Japanese yen was trading at 140.72 per dollar, its highest since June 16, drawing support from a slump in US Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, China’s central bank extended some policies to shore up the property sector, with supports for the sector failing to gain traction and markets expecting more stimulus soon.

“China’s current real estate sector is a bubble waiting to be burst, and perhaps against a backdrop of China’s reopening leaving much to be desired, an extension of the reprieve provided to real estate developers is a necessary evil,” Maybank wrote.

“We look to the Politburo meeting towards the end of month for other possible stimulus measures to be announced.”

Equities in the region were also upbeat, with those in Taiwan and South Korea soaring more than 1.4%.

Stocks in Indonesia climbed 0.6%, and those in Thailand and the Philippines added 0.4%.

China Yen Asian currencies US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars Thai baht South Korean won

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX, equities up on easing rate rise bets, China stimulus hope

Intra-day update: rupee continues to face losses against US dollar

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories