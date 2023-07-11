BAFL 35.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
BIPL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.79%)
DGKC 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FABL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
OGDC 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 11.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PIOC 90.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.54%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.46%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.99%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 15,705 Increased By 68.4 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,803 Increased By 217.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,923 Increased By 47.2 (0.3%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Read here for details.

  • Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Read here for details.

  • Fitch upgrades Pakistan to ‘CCC’ after IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says ‘second agricultural revolution’ has begun in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Read here for details.

  • Sugar retail price soars

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Read here for details.

