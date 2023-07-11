Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Fitch upgrades Pakistan to ‘CCC’ after IMF deal

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz says ‘second agricultural revolution’ has begun in Pakistan

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Sugar retail price soars

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

