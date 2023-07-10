BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance EFGH (EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited) 11.20 Increased By ▲ 2% JSGCL (JS Global Capital Limited) 192.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.69%

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jul, 2023 05:32pm

JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), one of Pakistan’s largest broking and investment banking firms, has decided not to pursue the acquisition of a 51% stake and control of EFG Hermes Pakistan amid “unsuccessful negotiations.”

The development was shared by Next Capital Limited, manager to the offer, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We Next Capital Limited, as ‘Manager to the Offer’, hereby submit acquirer’s announcement to withdraw its intention to acquire at least 51% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and control of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited,” read the notice.

“Due to unsuccessful negotiations with the seller, it is no longer feasible for JSGCL to continue with the intended takeover. The acquirer hereby withdraws its intention to acquire at least 51% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares and control of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited,” it added.

Back in January, EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., a Cairo-based financial services company and the parent company of EFG Hermes Pakistan, disclosed that it was pursuing exit options from two markets namely Pakistan and Jordan.

The company back then stated that it is currently in the advanced stages of agreeing on an exit from a third market that will be announced later.

“The transactions in Pakistan and Jordan are both in the preliminary stage (a binding offer has been received in respect of Jordan and an expression of interest has been received in respect of Pakistan),” read the statement then.

The company further shared that the exit from Pakistan and Jordan will not have any material impact on its revenues, as their combined revenues represented less than 1% of the group revenues in the nine months of 2022 and in the full year of 2021.

PSX EFG Hermes JS Global Capital Limited acquisiton EFG Hermes Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

Oil eases on China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Read more stories