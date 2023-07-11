Position of Nepra chairman advertised

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division on Monday advertised the position of Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) after Power Division withdrew its summary at the eleventh hour that was prepared by ignoring recommendations of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi-led Committee.

The contract of incumbent Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi will expire next month.

He had requested Secretary Cabinet to initiate the process to hire the new chairman 90 days before expiry of his term. However, Cabinet Division delayed the process due to reported “secret” developments.

The sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a Committee headed by former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to prepare recommendations for amendments in the “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (as amended up to 2021).”

The Committee, sources said, could not finalise its recommendations; however, Power Division also started its own consultations with stakeholders to finalise recommendations for appointment of Chairman and Members of Nepra.

The sources said, when Power Division sent its summary to the Prime Minister for approval, the PM Office replied that Prime Minister has desired that summary should be finalised after incorporation of comments of Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to sources, Power Division’s summary was made part of agenda of federal cabinet meeting last week, but it was dropped a day before the meeting due to some “unforeseen” developments. Power Division wanted working and retired BS 21 and BS 22 officers as members and Chairman, respectively.

Now, Cabinet Division has advertised the position of Chairman Nepra, according to which the candidate should be a qualified professional, preferably a postgraduate from an internationally recognized institution, having experience of not less than twelve years in relevant fields including law, business, engineering, finance, chartered accountancy or economics preferably in the electric power services business.

The candidate must have strong interpersonal skills, strong oral and written communication skills, have strong leadership skills, be a team builder and have the ability to develop positive long-term relationships with the public/ consumers, relevant federal government agencies and the provincial governments.

