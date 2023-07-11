PTI chief’s interim bail extended in different cases

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan in three different cases till July 19.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases against the PTI chief extended his bail till July 19 in two cases registered at Khanna police station and one in Bhara Kahu police station.

The former premier along with his legal team including Barrister Salman Safdar, Naeem Haider Panjutha, and Intazar Hussain Panjutha appeared before the court. Unlike in the past, he arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) where ATC is located from his Bani Gala residence amid tight security arrangements as he stayed there after appearing before the joint investigation team (JIT) in other cases on July 9.

At the start of the hearing, the judge remarked to ask the PTI chief to appear before this court, first.

The judge inquired about the details of the investigation. Khan’s counsel told the court that cases had been registered against the PTI chief due to setting tyres on fire. The prosecution team of Lahore has facilitated his client, he said, adding that the investigation of the three cases registered under sections of terrorism has been completed.

Safdar said that the prosecution requires the arrest of his client in every case. In all cases, the complainant, witnesses, and investigation officer is police, he said. The PTI chairman has joined the investigation following the direction of the court, he said.

Judge Abul Hasnat asked if the court is sitting only to give bails. If the suspect is innocent, justice should be done. I will not tolerate any delay on behalf of the prosecution, he said. The judge further said the investigation should be conducted on time, and be comprehensive.

The judge further said that the court does not support anyone, and asked the prosecution to conduct a comprehensive investigation so that justice is done.

The investigation officer of the case told the court that the accused had joined the investigation. The prosecutor told the court that the suspect had tweeted on the day of the incident. He is nominated in the case to the extent of abetment.

Safdar told the court that the PTI chief will go to Quetta on July 17 and 18 for bail, and requested the case be adjourned till July 19. The court after hearing arguments extended the interim bail of Khan in three cases till July 19.

Meanwhile, a local court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in another two cases registered against him at Shehzad Town police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch while hearing the cases extended the interim bail of the PTI chief till July 19. Khan appeared before it along with his legal team. Safdar, Khan’s lawyer told the court that he has joined the investigation of seven cases including two cases registered at Shehzad Town police station.

Separately, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in eight cases till July 19.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that if the suspect does not join the investigation, he will pronounce the verdict at the next hearing. Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the court.

Khan’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, during the hearing, sought time for submitting his arguments before the court.

However, the court directed counsel to address arguments today but later court on the repeated request of counsel for petitioners extended interim pre-arrest bail of petitioners till the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till July 19.

