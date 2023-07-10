BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
World

Russian shelling kills five at Ukraine aid point: governor

AFP Published July 10, 2023

KYIV: Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed five people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a "war crime".

"They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area," governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media.

"Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man."

Speaking in televised comments later in the day, Malashko said the toll rose to five.

A civilian man killed in Russian shelling of Kherson

"The body of another man has been pulled out from under the rubble," he was quoted as saying by news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Orikhiv, with a pre-war population of around 14,000 people, is in the frontline southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last year despite not having full military control over it.

Ukraine's prosecutor general said in a statement that the strike had occurred one day earlier, at 1:20 pm local time (1020 GMT), and that 13 people were injured, in addition to those killed.

It released images showing a red-brick two-storey building partially collapsed and surrounded by debris and snapped roof beams.

Orikhiv is near the front line where Ukrainian forces last month were pushing to recapture heavily fortified positions from Russian forces.

Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Russian shelling Yuriy Malashko

