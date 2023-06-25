AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
World

A civilian man killed in Russian shelling of Kherson

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2023 07:29pm

KYIV: A civilian man died after Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, local governor said on Sunday.

Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson and parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from the opposite side of Dnipro River.

“One of the shells exploded right in the middle of the room,” Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said another woman was trapped under the rubble but alive.

Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east

Ukrainian authorities also reported that Russians shelled the south of Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, injuring one person and damaging three private houses.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

