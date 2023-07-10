BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.28%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.96%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.6 (0.55%)
BR30 15,674 Increased By 48.5 (0.31%)
KSE100 44,493 Increased By 285.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 78.4 (0.5%)
HK, China stocks rebound amid hopes Sino-US ties improving and tech crackdown ending

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 09:39am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded on Monday, as the release of more weak economic data supported hopes for stimulus measures soon, and investors took heart at signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. relations, and an end to Beijing’s crackdown on internet firms.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose as much as 2.3%, having fallen 2.9% last week to a one-month low.

China’s blue chip CSI300 Index climbed as much as 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% at one point.

China, HK stocks fall as Sino-US relations in focus

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose as much as 3.2%, led by Alibaba, which opened 5.5% higher.

China fined Alibaba’s affiliate, Ant Group, $984 million for violating laws and regulations, fuelling hopes that a years-long regulatory crackdown on the fintech sector has ended.

Market sentiment was also aided by signs of improvement in Sino-U.S. ties, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said 10 hours of meetings with senior Chinese officials during her China trip last week were “direct” and “productive”.

“The fine on Ant signals the end of regulators’ crackdown on fintech companies, and greatly reduces uncertainty, so it’s positive to market sentiment,” said Mark Dong, Hong Kong-based co-founder of Minority Asset Management.

Meanwhile, there’s no negative news from Yellen’s China visit, which is construed as being positive given extremely low expectations, he said, adding signs that the yuan was becoming more stable had helped investor sentiment.

China’s factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in over seven-and-a-half years in June, reflecting a loss of momentum in China’s post-pandemic economic recovery, and raising hopes that Beijing will deliver more stimulus measures.

Hong Kong’s property and construction stocks fell even after the city said on Friday it was raising the cap on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for properties worth up to HK$30 million ($3.83 million) for self-use homebuyers. It represented the first relaxation of tightening measures for home transactions since they were implemented in 2009.

