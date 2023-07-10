China, HK stocks fall as Sino-US relations in focus

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by computer and semiconductor companies, as cautious investors awaited further economic stimulus from Beijing and signs that could affect Sino-US relations.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.9%.

For the week, CSI300 edged down 0.4% and Hang Seng Index fell 2.9%.

A-share sentiment edged down this week as market awaits for further stimulus, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Stepping up of easing measures, voice of support for the economy from the government and stabilization of geopolitical uncertainty remain drivers of sustainable China equity market recovery, the analysts said.

Relations between China and the US are still a focus among investors.

US inspectors have started a fresh round of routine checks on Wall Street-listed Chinese companies’ audits in Hong Kong in recent weeks Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday began a four-day visit to China focused on easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, despite low expectations on both sides.