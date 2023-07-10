BAFL 34.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.88%)
DGKC 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FABL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.26%)
GGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.87%)
HBL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.02%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.46%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.15%)
TRG 108.01 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.91%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By 22.9 (0.51%)
BR30 15,686 Increased By 60.9 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,499 Increased By 291.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,886 Increased By 81.6 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

BBC suspends staff member after explicit images claims

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

LONDON: The BBC said Sunday it suspended a male member of staff following allegations that one of its presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively”.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child over £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.

It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.

In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May”.

“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols,” it added.

BBC Tim Davie Lucy Frazer UK culture minister BBC staff member

Comments

1000 characters

BBC suspends staff member after explicit images claims

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories