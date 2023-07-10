BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Desecration of Quran: Ashrafi demands global legislation against blasphemy

INP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

LAHORE: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has demanded the international community to ensure legislation against blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in their countries to avoid any religious conflict in future.

He was presiding over a seminar on Shahdat-e-Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) held at the Press Club here on Sunday.

He said that Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA) compiled the Holy Quran in the form of one single book and then spread it to the world, adding that not a single syllable of it is changed while millions of Muslims recite it in the world.

Condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden under the official umbrella, he said that this is fear of Islam and the perpetrators of this incident wanted to create clash between the nations and religions.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the terrorists who killed the people without any reason on the name of Islam were not even Muslim. He said that the Muslims respect all holy prophets and divine books including the Bible, Torah and Psalm as it is part of our faith. He said that it was a good gesture that all religions including Christians, Hindus and Sikh condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and almost all big countries including USA, Russia and China also condemned the incident.

